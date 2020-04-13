SelfSell (SSC) Trading 63.8% Lower Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 63.8% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $25,966.84 and approximately $2,441.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036115 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

