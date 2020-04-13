SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.72 Million

Brokerages predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce sales of $421.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.00 million to $431.97 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $400.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 776,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,382. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SEI Investments by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

