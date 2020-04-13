Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells $3,416,924.72 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48.

On Monday, February 10th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,263,175.92.

SGEN stock opened at $120.32 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

