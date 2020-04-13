Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCRYY. ValuEngine downgraded Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Scor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

