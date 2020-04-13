SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $15,115,800.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SBAC opened at $305.81 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

