SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $15,115,800.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SBAC opened at $305.81 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.91 and a fifty-two week high of $314.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,053,000 after buying an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.71.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
