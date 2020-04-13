SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $2,530,021.54 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SBAC stock opened at $305.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $314.84.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.
SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
