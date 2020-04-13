SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $2,530,021.54 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $305.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 237.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.32. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $314.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

