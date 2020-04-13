Saul Centers Inc (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on April 30th

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NYSE BFS traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 10,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,082. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

