Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of STSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 21,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,039. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $314.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

