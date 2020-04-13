Saputo (TSE:SAP) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.

Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.64. 643,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.72.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9071644 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

