Saputo (TSE:SAP) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Saputo (TSE:SAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$47.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.58.
Shares of TSE:SAP traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$33.64. 643,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.31 and a 12 month high of C$46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.72.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.
