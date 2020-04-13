SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €126.68 ($147.30).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €110.00 ($127.91). The company had a trading volume of 5,230,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €104.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €115.89. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1-year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.