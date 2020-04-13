Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Up 13%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shot up 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.54, 4,251,985 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,849,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 68,253 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 340,249 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 103,004 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.