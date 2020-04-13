SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading 33% Higher

Shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) traded up 33% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.09, 1,438,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 340% from the average session volume of 327,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.26.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.85 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 168.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

