salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 360,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.5% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $90,320,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 19.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $693,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.50. 5,130,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,710. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 762.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,925 shares of company stock valued at $67,825,573 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

