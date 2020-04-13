SafeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $375,303.15 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $375,303.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00060396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.01065877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00263334 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00173624 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007646 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00058709 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.