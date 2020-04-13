SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $1.32 million and $822,215.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00016282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00327240 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00419787 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,460,597 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,958 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.