Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,121.27 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $141,121.27 and $234.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.02293176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.59 or 0.03364278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00599690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00773971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00076058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00522623 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,526,422 coins and its circulating supply is 19,409,110 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

