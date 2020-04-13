RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 711,408 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 646,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
In other news, CFO Steven R. Berrard bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)
RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.
