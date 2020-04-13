RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 711,408 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 646,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Berrard bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of RumbleON worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

