Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,900 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.36) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,436.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

