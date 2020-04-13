Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.19.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

