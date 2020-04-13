Royal Bank of Canada Trims Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Target Price to C$14.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFN. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.16.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.27.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. Analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.