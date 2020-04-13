Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $77.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

CVS stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. 9,167,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,924,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

