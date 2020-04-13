Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

ABBV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,515. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 395.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.0% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $511,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

