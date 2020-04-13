Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

