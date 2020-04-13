Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $249.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $4.39 on Friday, reaching $181.83. 2,485,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Cigna by 378.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 81,990 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Cigna by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.