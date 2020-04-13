Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Price Target to C$6.50

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.50 to C$7.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Slate Retail REIT from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday.

