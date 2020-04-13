Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to $54.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

