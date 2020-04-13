Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to $54.00

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $45.62.
About Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.