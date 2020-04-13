Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

NYSE:RHI traded up $1.88 on Friday, reaching $43.28. 1,653,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

