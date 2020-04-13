Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Tops $27.32 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, OKEx and Bittrex. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007036 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bancor Network, Upbit, C2CX, Kyber Network, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

