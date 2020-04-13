RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. 77,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

