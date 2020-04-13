Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 17.4%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 654,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 366,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 140.68% and a negative net margin of 319.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rewalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

