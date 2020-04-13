Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 17.4%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price was up 17.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 654,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 366,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Rewalk Robotics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rewalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.
About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
