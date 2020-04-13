Reviewing QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Wintrust Financial (OTCMKTS:WTFC)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QNB and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Wintrust Financial 0 3 6 1 2.80

Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $66.22, indicating a potential upside of 66.14%. Given Wintrust Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than QNB.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Wintrust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 1.90 $12.36 million N/A N/A Wintrust Financial $1.79 billion 1.28 $355.70 million $6.03 6.61

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 22.58% 10.61% 1.01% Wintrust Financial 19.85% 10.50% 1.03%

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats QNB on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

