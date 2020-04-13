Reviewing Personalis (PSNL) & Its Competitors

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Personalis to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Personalis alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Personalis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Personalis Competitors 237 808 996 71 2.43

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 172.40%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 43.40%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million -$25.08 million -5.94 Personalis Competitors $985.33 million $50.63 million 25.16

Personalis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Personalis. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Personalis Competitors -116.35% -70.79% -27.19%

Summary

Personalis beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.