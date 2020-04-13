Reviewing Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and ABIOMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million ($67.57) -0.02 ABIOMED $769.43 million 9.37 $259.02 million $3.60 44.47

ABIOMED has higher revenue and earnings than Invivo Therapeutics. Invivo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Invivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invivo Therapeutics and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invivo Therapeutics N/A -126.35% -92.70% ABIOMED 29.14% 19.53% 17.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invivo Therapeutics and ABIOMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ABIOMED 1 3 5 0 2.44

ABIOMED has a consensus price target of $224.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.43%. Given ABIOMED’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Invivo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Invivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Invivo Therapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has research collaboration with the Q Therapeutics, Inc. for the evaluation of the combination of PLGA-PLL based Neuro-Spinal Scaffold with adult neural progenitor cells, including those from induced pluripotent stem cells. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

