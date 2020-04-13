Reviewing CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Moneygram International (NYSE:MGI)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.46% 11.05% 5.12% Moneygram International -4.68% N/A -0.05%

CBIZ has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Moneygram International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Moneygram International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Moneygram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $948.42 million 1.33 $70.71 million $1.27 17.93 Moneygram International $1.29 billion 0.07 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -24.00

CBIZ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBIZ and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Moneygram International 1 3 0 0 1.75

Moneygram International has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.56%. Given Moneygram International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moneygram International is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats Moneygram International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

