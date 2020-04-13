Reviewing AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.43 -$15.00 million $0.30 58.97 Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% Grid Dynamics N/A -66.44% -1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats AdaptHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc. is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California with additional offices in Plano, Texas; Saint Petersburg and Saratov, Russia; Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv, Ukraine; Belgrade, Serbia; and Krakow, Poland. As of April 7, 2017, Grid Dynamics International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Automated Systems Holdings Limited.

