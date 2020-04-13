Revain (REV) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, BitForex, BitFlip and YoBit. Revain has a market cap of $5.12 million and $883,261.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.02741762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00216687 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049476 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kuna, Cryptopia, HitBTC, C-CEX, BitForex, Kucoin, BitFlip and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

