Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ROIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

