Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $238.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.15.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $256.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

