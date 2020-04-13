Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.
Resona Company Profile
