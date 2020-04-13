Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

