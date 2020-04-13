Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Sells $286,400.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

