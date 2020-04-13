Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $24.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,769. The company has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,395,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

