Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MARK opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

