RefToken Price Down 71.8% Over Last Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and IDEX. RefToken has a total market cap of $40,749.64 and approximately $413.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded down 71.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.04416158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037458 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009435 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003455 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken (REF) is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io . The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

