Red Pulse Phoenix 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,656.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Bitbns and Kucoin. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $18,656.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

