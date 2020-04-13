RealChain (RCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,912.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $132,393.79 and $2,912.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.04295404 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036963 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003461 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,220,249 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

