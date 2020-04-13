Raymond James Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$14.50

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$16.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.