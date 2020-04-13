Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Hits $0.0001

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $419,682.18 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.02762483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00206049 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

