Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RTLR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rattler Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Shares of RTLR opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,124,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 349,972 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 683.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 232,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 218,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.