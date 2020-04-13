Rapids (RPD) Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $189,576.79 and $1,000.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.54 or 0.02741912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00219097 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.