Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Qurate Retail Inc Series A posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $7.33. 3,746,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

